Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Stoke City could be tested by Premier League side West Ham United for goalkeeper Viktor Johansson in the ongoing transfer window as he is on their list of options.

West Ham came into the summer transfer window with signing a goalkeeper on their agenda and with the final few weeks remaining in the window, they are yet to bring in one.

Lukasz Fabianski left the club after his contract expired and West Ham are looking to bring in a goalkeeper to provide competition for French shot-stopper Alphonso Areola.

West Ham have several goalkeepers on their shortlist, with Parma’s goalkeeper Zion Suzuki high on their list, but it has been suggested that the Hammers have cooled down their interest in the Japanese.

They also went in with an €8m bid to Botofogo for their custodian John Victor and later they increased their second offer to €10m.

Now Stoke could well be tested due to West Ham’s failure to land one of their preferred targets and the Championship side’s Johansson is on their radar, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

The 26-year-old is a product of the Aston Villa academy system and joined Stoke last summer from Rotherham United, after the Millers were relegated.

Club Years Aston Villa 2017-2018 Alfreton Town (loan) 2018 Leicester City 2018-2020 Rotherham United 2020-2024 Stoke City 2024- Viktor Johansson’s career history

Johansson played a key part in helping Stoke avoid the drop during the last campaign featuring all 46 league games while keeping 14 clean sheets.

Amid Stoke having a poor season, Johansson emerged with credit and Mark Robins will want to keep hold of him.

He has two years left on his contract with Stoke and Johansson could find the option to play in the Premier League very enticing.

Losing the goalkeeper would send Stoke into a rush to replace him as they bid to make sure they do not have to worry about relegation this season.