Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson is now on Wolves and Sunderland’s radar, but the Norwegian currently prefers to stay in Germany, even though he has a dream of playing in the Premier League.

Sunderland have shown that they are ready to fight to stay in the Premier League with their summer business so far.

The Black Cats’ focus has been on talented, young and hungry players, but they recently added big experience in the shape of Granit Xhaka.

Wolves have replaced left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri with David Moller Wolfe, but they are still working to bring in a quality right-back, with Nelson Semedo having left.

Sevilla’s 21-year-old Juanlu Sanchez is someone they want and have been ready to make an offer for, but Napoli are providing tough competition for the Spaniard.

Now Wolves and Sunderland have added Borussia Dortmund’s versatile full-back Ryerson to their list, but no concrete talks have begun yet, according to German journalist Patrick Berger.

It has been suggested that the Norway international wants to stay at Die Schwarzgelben, but he does dream of playing in the Premier League, leaving the door open to potentially convincing him.

Club Years Viking 2015-2018 Union Berlin 2018-2023 Borussia Dortmund 2023- Julian Ryerson’s career history

Ryerson can play in either full-back position and can do a job further forward as right or left midfielder when needed.

Wolves now have two Norway internationals on the books at Molineux and that could be a further factor to tempt Ryerson to make the switch.

His contract at Borussia Dortmund does not expire until the summer of 2028, and he is an important player for the German giants, who is not expected to make it easy for the interested Premier League clubs.

The 27-year-old played close to 50 games last season for the Ruht giants and clocked close to 3,700 minutes in the process.