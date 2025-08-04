Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘explored’ the situation of Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, but the path to a Camp Nou exit for the player this summer is not clear.

Spurs have just landed defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich on loan with an option to buy, to boost Thomas Frank’s midfield options.

The Premier League side looked at a number of other possible additions though and one of those was Barcelona’s Casado.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Tottenham ‘explored’ a possible move to take the Spaniard to north London this summer.

Casado does not want to leave Barcelona though and the club would only agree to a sale if a big offer was put on the table.

Casado is currently valued at €30m by Barcelona and they are happy with the commitment he has shown to the club.

It is unclear just how central he will be to Hansi Flick’s plans over the season though and the situation is only expected to become clearer after Barcelona have had two La Liga matchdays later this month.

Competition Details La Liga 23 apps, 1 goal, 3 assists Champions League 10 apps, 2 assists Spanish Super Cup 2 apps, 1 assist Copa del Rey 1 app Marc Casado’s appearances last season

Tottenham may well now not follow up on interest in Casado after signing Palhinha, however Spurs could yet suffer departures from the midfield area.

Yves Bissouma has been drawing interest from several sides, though Fenerbahce have now backed out of trying to take him to Istanbul.

Fenerbahce even sent a representative to England to hold talks with Tottenham over Bissouma, but they are now shopping elsewhere.

Frank has other defensive midfield options, including Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and even Archie Gray, however Spurs have a busy season ahead with a guaranteed eight games in the Champions League league phase.

Casado, just 21 years old, played ten times in the Champions League for Barcelona last term, experience which Spurs look to have found attractive.