Aberdeen are not actively looking to make a move for Liverpool starlet Luca Stephenson, who is on the radar of Swansea City and Cardiff City, according to the Daily Record.

The 21-year-old is a product of Liverpool’s academy system and last season joined Dundee United on loan, where he made regular appearances for Jim Goodwin’s side.

Stephenson’s performances for the Tangerines increased his stock and he has suitors in England and also north of the border.

Championship outfit Swansea City and League One outfit Cardiff City are looking to add the talented Liverpool defensive midfielder to their squad.

In Scotland, Aberdeen are among his admirers and last season they sent scouts to watch and evaluate Stephenson.

It has been suggested that Aberdeen are impressed with the Liverpool starlet and they are keen on bringing him back to Scotland.

However, the Dons are not actively looking to add in the defensive midfield area where Stephenson plays at the moment and Cardiff and Swansea will not have to deal with competition from them.

Club Years Liverpool 2023- Barrow (loan) 2023-2024 Dundee United (loan) 2024-2025 Luca Stephenson’s career history

Jimmy Thelin has a host of options at his disposal at the moment in the defensive midfield department and recently added Kjartan Mar Kjartansson from Icelandic side Stjarnan.

Dundee United, who are in Europe this season, also hold interest in Stephenson and want to re-sign him.

Cardiff so far have had quiet a transfer window and Brian Barry-Murphy recently stated that they are working hard behind the scenes to add players.

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Nathan Trott has undergone a medical with Cardiff, but they have yet to announce his arrival.

Stephenson can play in different positions on the pitch, which he demonstrated for Dundee United last season and the Bluebirds might benefit from his arrival.

However, Cardiff will face competition in the race for Stephenson from their Welsh rivals Swansea who are looking to bolster their squad under Alan Sheenan after last season’s campaign, which saw them finish 11th in the table.

The Swans are also working on bolstering their forward department, as they are currently leading the race for Wycombe’s Richard Kone.

Leicester City are also considering an offer for the striker.