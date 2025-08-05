Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Besiktas have ‘asked about’ at the possibility of signing Leon Bailey from Premier League side Aston Villa.

The Jamaica international has been at Villa Park since the summer of 2021, after he left Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

However, his time at Aston Villa has not gone according to plan, as he has faced injury issues, which have seen him get in and out of the side under Unai Emery.

Even though Bailey bfeatured in 38 games for the Birmingham-based outfit last season, he clocked just a little more than 2,000 minutes.

He has been linked with a possible move this summer and his agent offered him to Fenerbahce last month.

Now there is further interest in the winger from Turkey, where Besiktas are keen.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, the Black Eagles have sought information on Bailey as they mull a possible move.

Aston Villa extended Bailey’s contract in February of 2024, which keeps him at the club until 2027, with the option to extend it by another year.

Game Competition Newcastle United (H) Premier League Brentford (A) Premier League Crystal Palace (H) Premier League Aston Villa’s first three games

Aston Villa’s stance on the Jamaican is currently unknown, especially after they are left thin with forward options following Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio’s departure following their respective loans last month.

However, they have accelerated their way to acquire a forward in the shape of Evann Guessand, as they have an agreement with Nice to overtake Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa have been very careful with their movements this summer, and with PSR and UEFA financial rule fears, it remains to be seen if they will be tempted to listen to offers for Bailey.

He scored twice and provided four assists last season, but Emery could decide he can do without Bailey if the price is right.

Besiktas crashed out of Europa League qualifying earlier this summer and Solskjaer wants reinforcements.