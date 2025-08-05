Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City feel that they can change Chuba Akpom’s mind and tilt him away from Ipswich Town and towards St Andrew’s.

The 29-year-old former Arsenal academy product joined Ajax from Middlesbrough in 2023 but failed to impress the Dutch management despite netting 15 goals in the first season.

Ajax have been looking to offload him for some time and loaned him to Lille for the second half of last season.

Now Akpom has takers in the form of Birmingham City, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town.

However, Akpom’s transfer saga this summer has been full of drama, with Chris Davies’ side being at the centre of it.

Birmingham struck an initial loan agreement with Ajax to take Akpom for the season with an obligation to buy if they are promoted, but Middlesbrough tried to hijack the deal; Blues successfully managed to hold off Boro and a medical for Akpom was scheduled.

Akpom though postponed the medical with Birmingham when Ipswich entered the race.

Ipswich made a slightly better financial offer than Birmingham and Akpom was given permission by Ajax to undergo a medical with the Tractor Boys, which went smoothly.

But it has been suggested that Birmingham are refusing to give up, as they have presented Ajax with a new proposal to sign Akpom on a permanent basis, rather than a loan – and Ajax would prefer a permanent deal.

According to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Birmingham think that they will be able to change Akpom’s mind so that he chooses them over Kieran McKenna’s side.

Ajax are favouring Birmingham’s offer as they want to get Akpom off the books in a permanent manner, but they have no idea which club the centre forward will choose.

Birmingham and Ipswich both will be hoping to conclude the deal before their Championship opener, where they will meet each other on Friday at St. Andrew’s.