Jess Hornby/Getty Images

League One side Blackpool are set to snap up Crystal Palace wide-man Malcolm Ebiowei on a permanent deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Steve Bruce has been looking to put together a Blackpool side able to challenge for promotion, but his hopes suffered an early setback at the weekend.

Blackpool were looking to kick off their League One campaign with a win, but were surprisingly turned over 3-2 at home by Stevenage.

Bruce wants reinforcements and now looks to have found one in the shape of winger Ebiowei.

The Palace man is set to sign for Blackpool on a permanent deal, with Bruce’s side having pressed the accelerator on talks they have been holding over the move.

Ebiowei spent the first half of last season on loan in the Championship at Oxford United, but saw his opportunities hugely limited.

By the time he headed back to Selhurst Park in the new year, the winger had played just over an hour of football in the Championship.

Club Years Derby County 2022 Crystal Palace 2022- Hull City (loan) 2023 Molenbeek (loan) 2024 Oxford United (loan) 2024-2025 Malcolm Ebiowei’s career history

He will now be looking to kickstart his career in League One at Blackpool and Bruce will want him to hit the ground running.

Ebiowei will offer attacking versatility for Bruce as he is able to operate on either flank.

The 21-year-old has never played below Championship level and started his career on the books at Derby County.

Snapped up by Palace in the summer of 2022, the Eagles then sent him on loans to Hull City, Molenbeek and Oxford United.

Ebiowei could make his Blackpool debut this coming weekend when Bruce takes his men to face Exeter City in League One, if the agreement can be pushed over the line quickly.

Bruce could alternatively look to blood him in the EFL Cup meeting against Port Vale the following week.