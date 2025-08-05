Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Coventry City are showing interest in a defender on the books at Championship rivals Hull City.

Frank Lampard pushed Coventry close to promotion to the Premier League last season and hopes are high he can repeat the trick in the new campaign.

He has so far been backed by the arrivals of Kaine Kesler-Hayden from Aston Villa, Miguel Angel Brau from Granada and Carl Rushworth, on loan from Brighton.

Coventry have parted ways with Luis Binks, sold to Danish side Brondby, and Lampard is in the market for a fresh face in central defence.

Hull City’s Charlie Hughes is a defender that Coventry have shown interest in, according to Hull Live.

They have not though taken any steps which would tempt Hull into selling a player that they consider to be a key man and who captained the side through pre-season.

With Hull unwilling to sell easily, Coventry would have to work hard and come up with serious money to snap him up.

Club Years Wigan Athletic 2022-2024 Hull City 2024- Charlie Hughes’ career history

Hull are currently operating under a transfer embargo, which complicates matters for the Tigers.

Sheffield United have also shown interest in Hughes, who new Blades boss Ruben Selles knows well.

Hughes, 21, made 27 appearances in the Championship over the course of last season for Hull as they survived in the division.

He clocked the full 90 minutes in both the Tigers’ league meetings with Coventry, giving his suitors the chance to take a good look at him in action.

Ironically, Coventry are due to kick off their Championship campaign by playing host to Hull this coming Saturday.

Hull have won four of their last six visits to Coventry and have a good record in the fixture, but lost at the Sky Blues last season.