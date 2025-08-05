Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace have rejected two official bids from Liverpool regarding Marc Guehi, but the defender will not go to war to force a move this summer.

Liverpool have shown in the window that they are not shy about splashing cash to bring in targets that Arne Slot deems will improve their squad.

They spent huge fees on signing Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz in the ongoing window to strengthen their attacking department.

The Reds have a centre-back on their agenda as Jarell Quansah has been sold and Joe Gomez is injured.

Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi, who has entered the final year of his contract with the London outfit, has been Liverpool’s top target.

It has been suggested that Palace are asking a fee in the region of €55m for the 25-year-old centre-back, which is deemed too high by Liverpool, but Oliver Glasner’s side are refusing to budge.

Liverpool think that the price tag of the English centre-back should be much lower, as it has been said that Palace and the Reds are ‘so far apart’ in their valuation of Guehi.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool went in with two official bids which the Eagles deemed insufficient and rejected promptly.

Player From Fee Christian Benteke Liverpool £32m Eddie Nketiah Arsenal £30m Mamadou Sakho Liverpool £26m Marc Guehi Chelsea £20.5m Cheick Doucoure RC Lens £19.8m Crystal Palace's top 5 record transfers

Guehi, who joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021, has no intention to of going to war against the London outfit to push through a summer exit.

Liverpool are not interested in meeting Crystal Palace’s price tag and so they are currently looking at other options.

Quansah’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen, for which Liverpool pocketed a hefty fee, means the Reds are widely expected to sign at least one centre-back.

Ibrahima Konate has also entered the last 12 months of his contract and failing to agree a new deal with the Frenchman, the Reds might be forced to sell him this summer.