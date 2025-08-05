Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County ‘have held talks’ with Premier League giants Chelsea over a move for Blues defender Alfie Gilchrist, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Rams have been busy in the transfer window backing John Eustace and two loans from Premier League sides have been sealed in the shape of Owen Beck and David Ozoh.

Beck arrived from Liverpool and, having been the subject of much interest, big things are expected of him at Pride Park.

Now another Premier League swoop could be on the cards as Derby are keen on Chelsea’s Gilchrist.

The Rams have held talks with Chelsea about taking the 21-year-old to Pride Park, in what would be another Championship spell for the player.

Gilchrist spent last term on loan in the Championship at Sheffield United and clocked regular game time with the Blades.

An ankle injury kept him sidelined towards the end of the campaign and ultimately, Gilchrist could not help the Blades win the playoffs, with the defender not involved in any of the three games.

Club Years Chelsea 2023- Sheffield United (loan) 2024-2025 Alfie Gilchrist’s career history

The defender, who can operate as either a right-back or a centre-back, is a product of Chelsea’s youth set-up and has played for the Blues first team.

He featured at right-back in Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Derby in the Championship last year, being an unused substitute in the second clash between the two clubs.

It remains to be seen if Derby can get a deal done and dusted in time for their Championship opener, which comes this coming Saturday away at Mark Robins’ Stoke City.

Gilchrist provided an assist in Sheffield United’s win over Stoke at Bramall Lane last term and would surely like the chance to repeat the feat against the Potters.