Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County have now completed the signing of defender Dion Sanderson from Birmingham City.

John Eustace is continuing to strengthen his Derby squad as the club’s Championship opener approaches.

He has already added options at the back in the shape of Owen Beck – check out what Derby are getting in the left-back – arrived from Liverpool on loan, while Danny Batth is an experienced centre-back that Eustace knows well.

The boss also knows Birmingham’s Sanderson well and is moving to bring him to Pride Park from Blues.

Derby have signed Sanderson on a season-long loan deal and though there had been suggestions that it would contain an option to buy, the Rams have not announced one.

Derby said in a statement: “Derby County have completed the signing of Dion Sanderson from Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

“The 25-year-old defender will spend the duration of the 2025/26 campaign at Pride Park Stadium.”

Eustace signed the 25-year-old earlier this year on loan for Blackburn Rovers when he was in charge at Ewood Park.

Now Sanderson will be reunited with the boss and Eustace will be looking forward to having him at his disposal again for the approaching season.

Club Cardiff City Sunderland Birmingham City QPR Blackburn Rovers Teams Dion Sanderson has been on loan at

Birmingham signed Sanderson in the summer of 2023 on a permanent basis, having had him previously on loan, and he penned a five-year deal.

The centre-back ended last term with 19 appearances across all competitions to his name; just two of those were outings in League One at Birmingham.

Sanderson will depart St Andrew’s having made 97 senior appearances for Birmingham and if he excels at Derby, he may never get the opportunity to hit the 100-appearances milestone for Blues.

Derby will open their Championship campaign this coming weekend when they travel to face Stoke City and it remains to be seen if Sanderson will be in the side Eustace names for the encounter with the Potters.