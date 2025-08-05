Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Hibernian are ‘on alert’ as English League Two side MK Dons are ready to let striker Callum Hendry move on this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Hibs, who finished third last season in the Scottish Premiership and thus secured a European spot, have been making moves in the summer transfer market to better equip David Gray for the challenge that lies ahead.

They have already signed four players and have tracked a few more.

Now, they have turned their attention down south, where MK Dons’ 27-year-old striker Hendry has emerged as a target for them.

Hendry featured in 29 of MK Dons’ 46 League Two games last season, scoring three goals and setting up two more for his team-mates.

Paul Warne, the former Derby County boss, took over at MK Dons before the end of last season and had a good look at Hendry.

He has now cleared the player to depart MK Dons this summer and that has put Hibernian ‘on alert’.

Club Blackburn Rovers Clitheroe St Johnstone Brechin City Aberdeen Kilmarnock Salford City MK Dons Clubs Callum Hendry has played for

Hendry is set to be made available either on loan or on a permanent basis and Hibs are keenly monitoring the situation.

However, they are not the only side showing interest with fellow Scottish Premiership club Motherwell also keeping an eye on the situation.

Hendry, who played in Scotland earlier in his career, would be prepared to consider a return north of the border.

After being knocked out of the Europa League by virtue of a late extra-time goal in the second qualifying round, Hibs are set to take part in the Europa Conference League third-round qualifier against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

Progression in Europe would surely hand Gray an increased budget to use before the window slams shut.