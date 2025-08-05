Warren Little/Getty Images

Hull City are ‘well advanced’ in their discussions with Leeds United over a loan deal for Rangers target Joe Gelhardt, according to Hull Live.

New Rangers boss Russell Martin has brought in a host of new faces at Ibrox from south of the border, using his in-depth knowledge of English football.

However, his new look Rangers failed to secure three points in their opening Scottish Premiership game on Saturday as they drew 1-1 against Motherwell and Martin blamed problems pre-dating his arrival for their disappointing performance.

Martin feels Rangers are in need of adding more firepower in the final third and the Gers have been chasing Gelhardt, who is expected to leave Elland Road.

The 23-year-old centre forward is a product of Leeds United’s academy system and spent the second half of the last season on loan at Hull.

Rangers have held talks about signing Gelhardt, but they face competition from the Championship in the shape of Hull.

The Tigers are ‘well advanced’ in their talks with Leeds to bring the striker back on a season-long loan and, crucially, Gelhardt has ‘expressed his determination’ to return to Hull.

Club Years Wigan Athletic 2018-2020 Leeds United 2020- Sunderland (loan) 2023 Hull City (loan) 2025 Joe Gelhardt’s career history

That could well make sure that Hull have the edge, but the Tigers also have their transfer embargo to deal with.

Until that is lifted, they would not be able to pay a loan fee to secure Gelhardt’s signature from Leeds.

The Tigers hierarchy are confident that the ban will be lifted soon and despite it, they have just signed former Rangers midfielder John Lundstram.

Gelhardt scored five times in his 20 appearances for Hull last season and Rangers are facing missing out on him.

Rangers have brought in Oliver Antman from Go Ahead Eagles, which is a record transfer for the Dutch side, to strengthen their forward department in recent days.