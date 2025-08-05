Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Leeds United face a mammoth task landing striker target Rodrigo Muniz as Fulham ‘have no intention of selling’ him before the transfer window closes.

Adding extra firepower is a priority for Daniel Farke in the remaining weeks of the window, with Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph expected to go, while Manor Solomon left when his loan ended.

Leeds have been looking at Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil, who is surplus to requirements at the Italian club.

They have also been hugely keen on Fulham hitman Muniz and recently were hopeful of being able to agree a fee with Fulham.

Leeds though may well be set for disappointment as, according to journalist Jack Kelly, Fulham ‘have no intention of selling’ Muniz.

He has an option for a further year in his Craven Cottage contract and the Cottagers are under no immediate pressure to sell him.

With Muniz having shown he can score goals in the Premier League, Fulham do not want to offload him this summer.

Competition Details Premier League 31 apps, 8 goals, 1 assist FA Cup 4 apps, 3 goals, 1 assist EFL Cup 1 app Rodrigo Muniz by competition last season

Italian side Atalanta are also keen on him and Fulham could yet be tested with proposals before the window slams shut.

Muniz made 31 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham last season and found the back of the net on eight occasions.

West Ham tried to land Muniz in the January transfer window earlier this year, but came up short, and do not look to be rekindling their interest now.

The previous January window saw Fulham receive enquiries from Championship sides QPR and Bristol City for Muniz.

Fulham are due to start their Premier League campaign away at Brighton, while Leeds play host to Everton and Farke will hope to have another striker by the time that game kicks off.