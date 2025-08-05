George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are facing competition from Italian Serie A pair Sassuolo and Torino to land Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil, whose time ‘is now up’ at La Viola.

The Whites are set to start life in the Premier League in less than two weeks’ time when they take on Everton in their opening game of the season.

However, Leeds are far from finished with transfer business despite adding new faces, as Daniel Farke remains adamant on adding firepower in their attacking department.

Leeds have long been linked with Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic and the Serie A outfit’s president recently stated that they will not stand in the way of the Montenegro international’s departure.

Artem Dovbyk from Roma is also on Leeds’ list, but the Italian side are firm on how much they will let him go for.

The Yorkshire giants are also looking for a left winger and after missing out on Igor Paixao, they are looking at Fiorentina’s Sottil.

The 26-year-old winger came through Fiorentina’s academy system and he is no longer in the Viola’s plans for the upcoming season.

Club Years Fiorentina 2018- Pescara (loan) 2019 Cagliari (loan) 2020-2021 AC Milan (loan) 2025 Riccardo Sottil’s career history

Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, his time at Fiorentina ‘is now up’ and he is training separately in advance of a move.

Leeds, Sassuolo and Torino have all been namechecked as chasing the winger, who will continue to train at the Fiorentina training centre as his future is resolved.

Sottil spent part of his youth career at Torino and the Turin outfit want to get their hands on their former player this summer.

Sassuolo have just won promotion to Serie A and the Fiorentina man would represent an experienced addition.

Last season, Sottil spent the second half of the season with AC Milan, but only managed to rack up 118 minutes in the Serie A, featuring only six times.

Sottil will enter the final year of his contract next summer and Fiorentina feel that it is the right time to cash in on him to get good value.

It is, however, not clear whether the 26-year-old has any preferences regarding his future destination at the moment.