Paul Harding/Getty Images

Liverpool star Ben Doak is attracting ‘major interest’ amid Wolves and West Ham United both being keen to take him away from Anfield.

The 19-year-old is a former Celtic academy product and in January 2022 he joined Liverpool, where he is highly rated.

Last summer, Arne Slot allowed Doak to join Middlesbrough on loan, where the winger made a fantastic impression by racking up seven assists and three goals before his season came to an early end.

During the winter transfer window Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace showed interest in signing Doak and both clubs saw their bids being rejected by Liverpool.

Doak is again a wanted man and, according to journalist David Lynch, there is ‘major interest’ in him, with West Ham and Wolves both interested in signing him.

West Ham have recently pressed the accelerator on their transfer business, notably bringing in Callum Wilson, and they are in the market to further back Graham Potter with more signings.

Wolves, on the other hand, have seen several of their players leave and another name could be added to that list in the form of Fabio Silva, with Roma being interested, although a deal will not be straightforward.

Club Years Celtic 2021-2022 Liverpool 2022- Middlesbrough (loan) 2024-2025 Ben Doak’s career history

How much Liverpool might want in order to let Doak go remains to be seen, but joining West Ham or Wolves, with Premier League football on offer, could be tempting for him.

During the winter transfer window, Liverpool set an asking price of £30m for Doak and the Reds have been firm in the pricing of their players in recent years.

Liverpool have spent heavily this summer and could do so again, with another centre-back and the capture of Alexander Isak on the agenda.

Bringing in cash from the sale of Doak is likely to be something the Reds would be ready to do.

Whether Liverpool might want to include a buy-back clause in any exit for Doak, as they have done with other deals for young players, remains to be seen.