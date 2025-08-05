Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Manchester United are ‘stepping up’ for Newcastle United target Benjamin Sesko and RB Leipzig have ‘received a first offer’ from the Red Devils.

The Slovenia hitman has been a big target for Premier League clubs this summer, as after Arsenal’s interest ended with the Gunners signing Viktor Gyokeres, Manchester United and Newcastle are battling for him.

Newcastle are looking to bring in more than one forward option in the ongoing window, as Alexander Isak wants to leave to sign for Liverpool.

Sesko is Newcastle’s top target after they missed out on Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is also being targeted.

Wissa’s future is expected to gain pace this week, but the Magpies are focused on the Slovenian frontman, as they are offering an €85m package for him.

Now Manchester United have made their move for Sesko and, according to German daily Bild, have sent ‘a first offer’ which comes in at around €85m.

The Red Devils are ‘stepping up’ their efforts to put themselves in the driving seat to sign Sesko from Leipzig.

Player From Fee Paul Pogba Juventus £89.3 m Antony Ajax £82 m Harry Maguire Leicester City £80 m Romelu Lukaku Everton £75 m Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund £73 m Manchester United’s top 5 record transfers

Sesko will not be training with Leipzig on Tuesday afternoon, with his training session only conducted on an individual basis.

It is unclear just which side Sesko does want to join and it is suggested that both have been told he would sign for them.

If Newcastle and Manchester United can both get bids for the striker accepted, then he will have a big decision to make.

Manchester United have already come out on top against Newcastle this summer when they signed Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

Sesko scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 games in the previous campaign and could be moving to the Premier League ahead of the new season.