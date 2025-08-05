Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Newcastle United and Sevilla are in talks regarding a potential loan move for Magpies shot-stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Eddie Howe’s side, so far, have been facing rejection in terms of a number of incomings, but have got deals for winger Anthony Elanga and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale over the line.

Now they want to bring in Benjamin Sesko, but Manchester United have also made a bid for the Slovenia hitman and now the decision looks like coming down to the player himself.

Howe’s side are also focused on offloading players and the goalkeeping department is set to see change.

Ramsdale has come in to compete with Nick Pope, which has seen the Magpies wanting to move on Martin Dubravka and Vlachodimos to pastures new.

Newly promoted Premier League side Burnley are progressing in talks to sign Dubravka and Sevilla have shown interest in Vlachodimos.

It was suggested on Monday that the La Liga club and the Greece custodian are not in talks as the Seville-based outfit are busy trying to offload players first.

Competition Finish La Liga 17th Spanish Cup Round 3 Sevilla last season

However, things have changed now, as according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Sevilla and Newcastle are in talks regarding a loan spell.

The clubs are in discussions over a possible loan deal, as Vlachodimos wants more game time, as he played 45 minutes all season in the last campaign.

He has played in Germany, Portugal, Greece, and England, and this summer, he could be heading towards Spain.

Getting regular minutes between the sticks is the goalkeeper’s aim and a move to Sevilla could well be the answer.

It has been claimed if Vlachodimos makes a move to Sevilla, he would become their first-choice custodian.

What remains unclear is if there would be any option to buy in the loan agreement.