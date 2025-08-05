Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest ‘have added’ Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Mads Bidstrup to the list of midfielders they are tracking and he is at the ‘top of their shortlist’.

Forest are continuing to work on strengthening Nuno’s squad to follow up last season’s heroics and prove the club’s lofty finish of seventh was not a flash in the pan.

They suffered a blow earlier this summer with the loss of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, but keeping hold of Morgan Gibbs-White on a new deal changed the mood music.

Now Nuno is keen for another body in midfield and the club’s search has taken them to Austria.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Forest are now looking at Red Bull Salzburg’s Bidstrup, who has been added to their list.

They have also pushed the Dane to the top of their shortlist of options, something which indicates an approach could well be made soon.

Bidstrup, 24, skippers the Austrian giants and his leadership qualities are sure to be appreciated by Nuno.

Club Years Brentford 2020-2023 Norsdsjaelland (loan) 2022 Nordsjaelland (loan) 2022-2023 Red Bull Salzburg 2023- Mads Bidstrup’s career history

He was on the books at Brentford earlier in his career, but Red Bull Salzburg took him to Austria in 2023.

Bidstrup’s arrival at Red Bull Salzburg coincided with the side’s decline from the top of Austrian football and he has not won a trophy during his two seasons at the club so far.

His performances have been enough to impress Nottingham Forest though and Bidstrup is likely to be tempted by the chance to play in the Premier League for the Tricky Trees.

The Dane’s season has already begun, with two appearances in the Champions League qualifiers and an outing in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Red Bull Salzburg are due to face Club Brugge in the third qualifying round, starting on Wednesday.