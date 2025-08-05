Pete Norton/Getty Images

The claim that League One side Wycombe Wanderers are paying a fee in the region of £1m to Bristol Rovers for the signature of Connor Taylor is wide of the mark, according to journalist Dan Hargreaves.

Bristol Rovers have seen a host of players depart the Mem this summer after their disastrous campaign which led to their relegation to League Two.

They have appointed their former manager Darrell Clarke to help them out of the fourth tier and he has recruited a host of new faces to aid him in that task.

However, another name might join the departure list as centre-back Taylor is closing in on a move to Wycombe Wanderers.

The Gas signed Taylor from Championship outfit Stoke City in the summer of 2023 and he has featured regularly for them, making 75 league appearances in the last two seasons.

Taylor was not part of Bristol Rovers’ squad for the opening game of the season against Harrogate Town at weekend and later Clarke confirmed that the player had submitted a transfer request.

Wycombe have been quick to act and it has been said that they have agreed a deal with Bristol Rovers for a transfer fee in the region of £1m to secure the green light from the Gas.

Club Years Stoke City 2021-2023 Ashton United (loan) 2020 Chester (loan) 2020-2021 Bristol Rovers (loan) 2021-2022 Bristol Rovers 2023- Connor Taylor’s career history

However, now it has been claimed that the transfer sum being £1m is false, although Bristol Rovers are set to make a healthy profit from Taylor’s departure.

They signed Taylor from Stoke City by paying an amount in the region of £300,000 and his current deal is set to expire next summer, although there is an option to extend it for a further year.

The centre-back is expected to complete his move this week after undergoing medical with the Chairboys.

Clarke brought Alfie Kilgour from Mansfield Town this summer to strengthen the defence and he has been appointed as the new captain by the manager.

Although under a new captain and a new manager, they started the season with a defeat against Harrogate Town and will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when they take on Fleetwood Town.