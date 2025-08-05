Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Sheffield United are looking at Malmo centre-back Nils Zatterstrom as a replacement for the departing Anel Ahmedhodzic, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Blades missed out on on promotion last season after their Championship playoff defeat against Sunderland, while then Chris Wilder was sacked and replaced by Ruben Selles.

They have now lost one of their top performers in defence in the form of Ahmedhodzic, as Dutch giants Feyenoord came calling for him.

Sheffield United have agreed a deal with the Dutch outfit which will see them bank a £15.6m transfer fee and now they are in search of his replacement.

The Yorkshire giants are set to kick off their campaign on Saturday against Bristol City, who were in the playoffs last season, and Selles will be left with only two centre-backs, Jack Robinson and Nottingham Forest loanee Tyler Bidon, when picking his team for the weekend’s fixture.

Sheffield United have shown interest in Hull City defender Charlie Hughes, who is also interesting Coventry City, but the Tigers are in no mood to sell easily.

Now it has been claimed that the Blades are looking at Malmo’s Zatterstrom to become their replacement for Ahmedhodzic.

Level Years Sweden U19s 2024 Sweden U21s 2024 Sweden 2024- Nils Zatterstrom at international level

The 20-year-old central defender has come through Malmo’s academy system and he has made 12 appearances for the Swedish giants this season, including two in the Champions League qualifiers.

Sheffield United are yet to agree a fee for the defender with the Swedish club and it is still unclear how much they want to part with Zatterstrom.

The centre-back made five appearances in the Europa League for Malmo last season, facing European giants like Besiktas and Galatasaray.

His current deal with Malmo runs out at the end of December 2028 and Sheffield United will be keen to quickly agree a deal to wrap up the transfer before Saturday’s game against Bristol City.