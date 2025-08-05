Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur prospect Luka Vuskovic could potentially move to Bundesliga club Hamburg this summer as he is open to a move in principle.

The 18-year-old Croatian central defender finally joined the north London side in the summer transfer window after a loan stint in Belgium at Westerlo.

Tottenham paid around a hefty £12m to Croatian side Hajduk Split for Vuskovic, who then spent last term in the Belgian Pro League.

Back in June, he made his senior debut for the Croatia national side, but Spurs feel that he is not ready for the Premier League yet.

Tottenham are ready to loan him out to gain vital experience by clocking first-team minutes, with multiple clubs interested in him on the back of his promising Westerlo displays.

Hamburg got promoted to the German first tier following a brilliant last campaign in the 2. Bundesliga and have shown interest in the teenage defender.

Mario Vuskovic, Luka’s brother, who plays for Hamburg, recently said that his brother would not say no to a move to the Bundesliga club.

Club Years Hajduk Split 2023-2025 Radomiak Radom (loan) 2024 Westerlo (loan) 2024-2025 Tottenham Hotspur 2025- Luka Vuskovic’s career history

According to German daily Bild, Vuskovic, indeed, has given his green signal to make a move to Hamburg if there is an agreement between the Germans and Spurs.

There have been informal exchanges between the Spurs defender and the German club, even though as many as five clubs are keen on the teenager.

Hamburg have been eyeing Vuskovic for the last two years.

He had an impressive last season in Belgium, as he managed to score seven goals from his centre-back position, showing his attacking instincts even though he is a defender.

Ex-Belgian striker Patrick Goots said back in February that Vuskovic going to Spurs this summer would be too soon and now it appears that the Premier League side agree, with a loan likely to take place.

Groots said: “Vuskovic is very versatile – he only lacks pure speed – and he has a good head; he will also realise that it is too early for a return to Tottenham.”