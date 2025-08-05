Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spanish La Liga side Villarreal are unlikely to pay more than €20m for Leeds United linked Artem Dovbyk and that is significantly below Roma’s valuation.

Newly promoted Leeds have brought in players to strengthen almost all areas on the pitch so far in the summer transfer window.

However, they are yet to make any big impact signings for the frontline, with Lukas Nmecha having arrived on a free transfer, but amid worries over whether he can stay fit for a consistent period, that is expected to change.

Roma hitman Dovbyk is a player that Leeds are keeping close tabs on and the signs are that the Giallorossi will sell.

They are ready to cash in if the price is right and there has been interest from the likes of West Ham, Girona and Villarreal.

Villarreal qualified for the Champions League this season by virtue of their La Liga finish and could well present real competition for Leeds.

The Yellow Submarine, though, are only willing to pay around €20m for Dovbyk, and Roma want €30m, as they want to recoup the money they paid to acquire the Ukrainian, according to Spanish daily AS.

Country Ukraine Moldova Denmark Spain Italy Countries in which Artem Dovbyk has played

And the Serie A giants are not willing to give any discounts for the player this summer, as they are looking to avoid capital losses.

He left Spanish side Girona last summer on a five-year deal for Roma and scored 12 Serie A goals in his first campaign.

Dovbyk came through the youth set-up at Ukrainian side Cherkaskyi Dnipro, but rose to prominence at another Ukrainian club, Dnipro.

He was taken to Denmark by FC Midtjylland, but headed back to the Ukraine after struggling to make an impact.

Girona signed the striker in 2023 and he quickly started to show his nose for goal in Spanish football.