West Ham United are missing out on Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton after they ‘sat motionless for two weeks after initial contact’ over signing him.

Liverpool are cashing in on the highly rated midfielder, a product of their youth set-up, who they have agreed to sell to French side Lyon.

The Reds are expected to bring in £15m from selling Morton, with the midfielder tipped to pen a five-year contract at the Ligue 1 club, and that will boost their PSR position.

West Ham were also keen on landing Morton, but the Hammers have had a largely toothless transfer window so far, with free transfer Callum Wilson a recent arrival on a heavily incentivised contract.

He is not going to the London Stadium though and the lacklustre nature of their pursuit has been criticised.

Journalist Dominic King wrote on X: “Tyler Morton will complete his move to Lyon later today, a fantastic opportunity for him at a great club.

“Big miss for West Ham, who sat motionless for two weeks after making initial contact.

Club Years Liverpool 2021- Blackburn Rovers (loan) 2022-2023 Hull City (loan) 2023-2024 Tyler Morton’s career history

“West Ham had indicated they would do a double deal for Morton and Harvey Elliott.”

The Hammers are working on deals across several fronts at the moment, with adding a goalkeeper to the ranks for Graham Potter a priority.

West Ham sold Mohammed Kudus earlier this summer and their lack of business has drawn some criticism.

All eyes will be on how Morton fares in French football with Lyon and if the midfielder shines then West Ham may well come to regret not being more active in their efforts to snap him up.

Morton will not be the only English player on the books at Lyon as former Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles plays for them.