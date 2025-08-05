Richard Pelham/Getty Images

A move to West Ham United is still on the cards for Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen despite contrary claims.

West Ham entered the summer window with a plan to strengthen their goalkeeper department, with Lukasz Fabianski leaving after a long spell, and they have been linked with several candidates.

Botafogo’s John Victor is on the Hammers transfer wish list and they were trying to negotiate a deal with the Brazilian outfit to bring the goalkeeper to London.

However, they encountered a setback in their pursuit of Victor as Botafogo turned down West Ham’s bid and now there has been real uncertainty over whether the move will happen.

Graham Potter’s side are exploring a deal for Leicester City custodian Hermansen and they have agreed personal terms with the Danish goalkeeper.

However, it has been suggested that West Ham were put off by the Foxes’ high price tag and they decided to pull the plug on the deal for Hermansen.

But according to Danish outlet Bold, there is no truth in the news of the Hammers stepping away from the negotiations with Leicester.

Manager Time at Club Graham Potter January 2025 – present Julen Lopetegui May 2024 – January 2025 David Moyes December 2019 – May 2024 Manuel Pellegrini May 2018 – December 2019 David Moyes November 2017 – May 2018 Last five permanent West Ham managers

Both clubs are continuing talks to find a solution for Hermansen and the discussions have been positive so far as the 25-year-old is closing in on a move to the London Stadium.

The Foxes signed Hermansen during the summer of 2023 and he helped them secure promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

But Leicester failed to stay up despite Hermansen’s efforts and they are now looking to get back straight up under Marti Cifuentes.

Leicester have already brought in Asmir Begovic on a free transfer from Everton, but in the event of Hermansen leaving, they will be left with only two goalkeeping options.

Hermansen has three more years left on his contract and it remains to be seen whether West Ham will be able to complete the deal and introduce him to add competition in the goalkeeping department.