West Ham United ‘have submitted a bid’ to Bundesliga side Werder Bremen for their goalkeeper Michael Zetterer, who is available for the right price.

The Hammers are determined to bring a goalkeeper to the London Stadium this summer and have multiple irons in the fire as they aim to avoid being left emptyhanded.

They have been working on signing Brazilian goalkeeper John Victor from Botafogo, while talks have also been happening with Leicester City on Mads Hermansen.

West Ham also like a German shot-stopper though that they have previously had an offer rejected for.

Werder Bremen custodian Zetterer is the man that West Ham want and they have now backed that up.

According to German journalist Patrick Berger, West Ham ‘have submitted a bid’ for Zetterer, though it is unknown how much the offer is.

The previous proposal fell €5m short of Werder Bremen’s asking price for the 30-year-old.

Goalkeeper Club Mads Hermansen Leicester City John Victor Botafogo Michael Zetterer Werder Bremen Zion Suzuki Parma West Ham United’s goalkeeper targets

Werder Bremen have been clear that they are prepared to sell Zetterer as they look to create a pathway for young shot-stopper Mio Backhaus.

Zetterer played in every single Bundesliga game for Werder Bremen over the course of last season, conceding 57 goals and keeping ten clean sheets.

The goalkeeper has played outside Germany before, with spells in Austria and the Netherlands.

Werder Bremen have him under contract for a further two years, but are ready to do business this summer if the package on the table is one they deem to be acceptable.

West Ham have also been big admirers of Parma’s Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, but with his asking price around the €20m mark, interest from the Premier League side has cooled.