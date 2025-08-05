Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Fabio Silva’s representatives will hold a meeting with Wolves and Borussia Dortmund executives later this week to discuss their client’s future.

The ongoing transfer window has been a summer of departures for several Wolves stars and Silva could join the list as he is seeking an exit from Molineux.

Wolves signed 18-year-old Silva from Portuguese giants FC Porto in 2020, but his move to the Midlands has not worked out the way he wanted.

He is now gathering interest from Germany, with Bundesliga outfits RB Leipzig and Dortmund battling for his signature.

In Italy, he has suitors in the form of Roma, with Gian Piero Gasperini being an admirer of his talents, but as they are seeking a loan it has been suggested the deal is not straightforward.

Dortmund have stepped up in their pursuit of Silva, as they have offered him a five-year deal but they have yet to find an agreement with Wolves.

The player has already rejected an advance from the Bundesliga in the form of Wolfsburg but he is very open to joining Dortmund as coach Niko Kovac and sporting director Sebastian Kehl have presented him with a project.

Loan club Details Anderlecht 32 apps, 11 goals PSV Eindhoven 19 apps, 5 goals Rangers 25 apps, 6 goals Las Palmas 25 apps, 10 goals Fabio Silva’s loan spells

Now, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, a meeting will be held between Silva’s representatives and Dortmund and Wolves later this week to find a quick solution for him.

He has entered the final year of his contract with the Midlands outfit and Wolves do not want to risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Wolves have set a valuation of €20m on Silva’s head, but it remains to be seen whether Dortmund want to meet their demands.

Silva spent last season on loan with Las Palmas, where he scored ten goals while laying on three assists.

He has featured 72 times for Wolves so far in his career and played his last game for them in November 2023 against Sheffield United.