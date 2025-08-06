George Wood/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has expressed his delight at having beaten off competition from big League One clubs to secure the signing of Charlie Crew from Leeds United.

The newly-promoted League One club announced on Tuesday that they had managed to bring the 19-year-old back from Leeds on a season-long loan deal.

Crew spent the second half of last season on loan at the Eco-Power Stadium, helping McCann’s men earn promotion to the third tier.

He ended the season with 13 appearances to his name and left an impression on the manager, who thought it wise to have him back for another spell.

Back in April, McCann heaped praise on Crew for his performance against Tranmere Rovers, dubbing him very good.

“Very good, very, very good. Very pleased with Charlie today”, McCann had said.

There was interest in the Leeds academy graduate from Doncaster’s fellow League One clubs, but Rovers managed to convince the Whites to send the player back, pleasing their manager.

Club Years Leeds United 2024- Doncaster Rovers (loan) 2025- Charlie Crew’s career history

Revealing all about the club’s attempts to bring Crew back, McCann told his club’s official website: “We’ve been chasing Charlie all summer – probably from the last game of the season at Notts County.

“We made it clear to Charlie and to Leeds that we’d love to have him back.”

Crew was part of Leeds’ pre-season plans, testing Doncaster’s patience, but the club stuck with their interest and eventually got the deal over the line.

“Charlie is highly thought of at Leeds.

“He’s been around their pre-season programme, played in some of the games and went away on the trip with them so we had to be patient to get him.

“I’m delighted that he’s chosen us because there was some big clubs in League One chasing him.

“But Charlie and Leeds have decided this is the best place for him to play his football.”

Crew’s only appearance in a senior Leeds shirt came against Plymouth Argyle in November last year.