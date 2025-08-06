Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that in Gerhard Struber, Bristol City have a manager with a clear identity, but does not see them making the Championship playoffs this season.

Liam Manning left Bristol City for Norwich City in June and Clarke said at the time that given the Robins had not backed Manning with enough new signings, they could not hope to keep him.

Bristol City turned to Struber to replace him and 48-year-old has brought in an attacking style of play, marked with aggression, intensity and pressing energy, as it was on display against Real Valladolid.

Clarke, having watched Struber progress as a manager, insists that the Austrian is a manager of clear identity and will surely get the players in his stride with the type of football he wants to play.

He thinks the Robins players will buy in to what Struber is looking to do.

“Gerhard Struber – mini Jaap Stam, as they once called him back in the day – is a manager of clear identity, I have to say that”, Clarke said on What The EFL (7:56).

“And they beat Real Valladolid 4-0 at the weekend. And by all accounts, it was a tremendous performance.

“All about aggression, intensity, pressing energy will be the sort of watchword around Bristol City this season.

“I am sure the players will buy into that. It is fun to play for a team like that.”

Giving his assessment on the signings Bristol City have made so far, Clarke insisted that there is no need for the Robins to worry, but he believes a repeat appearance in the playoffs if likely beyond them.

“I think they did brilliantly to get into the playoffs last year.

“I think a couple of additions were alright. [Emil] Riis has come in from Preston to offer a target man up front.

“Adam Randell, from Plymouth, I like him in midfield and a couple of goalies. I do think that they probably needed to change the goalkeeper.

“So, I wouldn’t say that they need to worry but I don’t think they are getting into the playoffs again this season, I think somewhere around mid-table.”

Bristol City managed to reach the playoffs last season against all odds but fell short in the semi-finals against Sheffield United.

While the Robins have made quite a number of signings already to strengthen their existing unit, they have also rebuffed interest in some of their players.