Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Everton target Tyler Dibling is training alone, away from the Southampton first team, but he has not been banished to the Under-21s, according to journalist George Rees-Julian.

The winger has been attracting genuine transfer interest since he broke into the Saints’ first team last season in the Premier League.

Even though Southampton had a terrible Premier League campaign, Dibling showed glimpses of his ability and earned links with several big wigs.

The England youth international is still only 18, and is rated so highly by the Saints that at one stage they demanded a £100m fee, recently dubbed ‘ridiculous‘.

Premier League side Everton have done the most legwork for the left-footed attacker, as they have seen offers rejected.

Even though Southampton have lowered their asking price, they still want a £50m plus package, alongside a 25 per cent sell-on clause, which Everton have been reluctant to meet.

It has been suggested that the Saints have instructed Dibling to train alone, as talks are ongoing between Southampton and the Toffees.

Winger Age Dwight McNeil 25 Iliman Ndiaye 25 Everton’s wing options

However, he has not been banished from the first team set-up despite the fact that he is training alone.

The teenage attacker is doing ‘no contact’ training, as he is working to maintain his fitness levels, with the new season on the brink of starting.

Dibling played fewer than 2,000 minutes last season in 33 Premier League games, scoring twice and assisting once in the process.

Keeping Dibling training on a non contact basis will reduce the chances he picks up an injury which could scupper a big money exit.

The onus now looks to be on Everton to come back with a proposal which Southampton believe accurately reflects not just Dibling’s value now, but his potential, with a sell-on clause in the deal,