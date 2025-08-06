Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke has stated that he is expecting Coventry City new boy Carl Rushworth to make a difference for Frank Lampard’s side in the upcoming Championship season.

Lampard led Coventry to the Championship playoffs last season, winning plaudits for his management, and this season he will be determined to help them get promoted.

Coventry, however, so far have had a quiet transfer window, as they have only signed three players while pocketing a handsome fee by offloading Luis Binks to Danish side Brondby.

Coming into the transfer window, goalkeeper was a position Coventry wanted to improve and they managed to agree a loan deal with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Rushworth on loan, beating competition from Scottish giants Rangers.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper is not new to the Championship, as he played 46 games on loan at Swansea City during the 2023/24 season.

Clarke pointed out that the Coventry new boy has proven himself in the Championship and he is confident that Rushworth will be able to make a difference for the Robins.

“Carl Rushworth has come on loan from Brighton”, Clarke said on What The EFL (12:35).

Club Worthing Walsall Lincoln City Swansea City Hull City Coventry City Clubs Carl Rushworth has been on loan at

“He has got pedigree in the EFL and they did need to solve that goalkeeper issue.

“I am expecting Rushworth to make a difference.”

Rushworth also joined Hull City on loan during the first half of last season, but only managed to make two appearances after suffering an ankle injury early during his loan spell.

Coventry also managed to secure a deal with Aston Villa to sign Kaine Kesler-Hayden this summer, beating fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough in the race for his signature.

There are also question marks over the future of Norman Bassette at the club, with Dutch outfit FC Utrecht keen on signing him.

Lampard’s side are set to begin their new Championship season when they take on Hull City at the weekend in front of their home crowd.