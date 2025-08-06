Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has given his green light to Al-Hilal, and the deal has currently been dubbed as ‘done’ at this stage, as the clubs have a full agreement on the deal.

The Reds are experiencing an unreal transfer window, in terms of signing players and offloading stars as well.

Luis Diaz’s departure to Bayern Munich commanded a sizeable £65.5m fee, while Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton also brought in a good amount of money.

However, they are not finished yet with their impressive sales, as Uruguay hitman Nunez is edging towards the exit door.

It was suggested that Wednesday could be decisive in Nunez’s transfer saga, which looks like it is happening.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 26-year-old is ready to make a move to Saudi Arabia, and the deal is being considered ‘done’.

It has been suggested that Liverpool and Al-Hilal have a full agreement in place for the striker’s transfer fee.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Once the minute details of the deal are done, he will be allowed to have his medical test ahead of a proposed move to Al-Hilal.

And it is no surprise that he will earn a ‘top salary’ at the Saudi club and they are ready to offer him a deal until the summer of 2028.

It is not yet clear how much money the Reds will receive once Nunez departs, but it would be a significant boost for them as they intend to make a push for Alexander Isak and Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool signed Nunez for an £85m package from Benfica three years ago, but he is now set to end his Anfield stint after he struggled to deliver with consistency.