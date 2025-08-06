Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Tyler Dibling ‘has asked to leave Southampton‘ amid Saints continuing to hold talks about selling him to Everton.

David Moyes wants to boost his wing options, with Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom both departing from the club earlier this summer following the end of their respective loan spells.

He is keen on Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, but there are no formal talks taking place about the England international heading to Everton at the moment.

The situation is different with Southampton’s Dibling as Everton have lodged bids for him that have been rejected.

They continue to hold talks with Southampton about a deal and it emerged on Wednesday that Dibling is training separately from the Saints first team at the moment.

Now another detail has emerged as, according to Everton insider The Bobble, Dibling has asked to leave Southampton.

He wants to be allowed the opportunity to head elsewhere this summer following Saints’ relegation out of the Premier League.

Manager Time at Club Will Still May 2025 – present Ivan Juric December 2024 – April 2025 Russell Martin June 2023 – December 2024 Nathan Jones November 2022 – February 2023 Ralph Hasenhuttl December 2018 – November 2022 Last five permanent Southampton managers

Dibling appears to be hugely attracted to playing for Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the new season.

It is also a move that would see the winger continue to play in the Premier League.

Southampton have been demanding a package of £50m for the winger, plus a substantial sell-on clause.

Everton look in no mood to meet that and the Toffees will see if Dibling telling Southampton he wants to go directly moves the needle.

Initially, Southampton slapped a £100m asking price on Dibling’s head, something which was dubbed ridiculous by one former EFL star.

All eyes will now be on what progress Everton can make on the deal in the coming days as they look to find a compromise with Southampton to land the highly rated attacker.