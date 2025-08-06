Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka ‘is now undergoing’ a medical with Burnley ahead of his move to the Clarets.

Burnley recently sold James Trafford to Manchester City, with the shot-stopper picking Pep Guardiola’s men over a move to Newcastle.

Clarets boss Scott Parker feels Dubravka will add Premier League know-how to his Turf Moor group and is wrapping up the capture of the goalkeeper.

Now the Slovak shot-stopper ‘is now undergoing his Burnley medical’ as the move chugs along, according to journalist Craig Hope.

Newcastle are set to see change in the goalkeeping department over the course of the summer, with Aaron Ramsdale brought in on an initial loan deal from Southampton to compete with Nick Pope.

Dubravka will not be the only exit as fellow goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is keen to leave in order to play regular football.

The Greek goalkeeper could well join La Liga side Sevilla, who have been holding talks to take him to Spain.

Club Appearances Newcastle United 179 MSK Zilna 127 Esbjerg 76 Slovan Liberec 37 Sparta Prague 15 Manchester United 2 Martin Dubravka’s appearances by club

Dubravka had been tipped for a move away from Newcastle last summer, but the 36-year-old stayed put at St James’ Park.

Now he will turn his mind to trying to help Burnley to survive in the Premier League as a newly promoted club, which could be a tough task.

The shot-stopper made ten appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle over the course of last season, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Dubravka notably helped Newcastle to reach the final of the EFL Cup, playing in both legs of the semi-final win over Arsenal.

He was then though dropped to the bench for the final against Liverpool, which was likely a bitter pill to swallow.