Leeds United are ‘holding advanced talks’ to send wantaway striker Mateo Joseph to La Liga side Mallorca.

The Spain Under-21 striker has made a surprise decision that he wants a move this summer, after the Whites got promoted to the Premier League.

He started last term as Leeds’ first choice striker, but was then dropped in favour of Joel Piroe and Daniel Farke has admitted he is not counting on him.

Real Betis have been chasing Joseph, but have not been able to agree on a deal for the 21-year-old striker.

They are widely expected to try again towards the end of the window.

However, that might not remain a prospect anymore for them, as their fellow La Liga side Mallorca are pushing for Joseph.

According to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Mallorca are ‘holding advanced talks’ with Leeds about a move to La Liga.

The deal that is being discussed on the table is just a simple loan move, with Leeds having turned down permanent bids in recent weeks.

Striker Joel Piroe Joe Gelhardt Patrick Bamford Mateo Joseph Lukas Nmecha Current striker options at Leeds United

Leeds are not prepared at this stage to consider inserting an option to buy into a loan agreement.

That would mean that Joseph could either return to Elland Road next summer, or Leeds could look at selling him next summer.

The Yorkshire club signed him back in January 2022 from Spanish side Espanyol and he developed within the Under-21s, breaking through into the first team.

Mallorca are now ‘well positioned’ to scoop Joseph up, but other Spanish sides could now look to push for him.

With Joseph keen to go, and one former Leeds star noting towards the end of last season he did not look himself, a move could be only a matter of time.