Carl Recine/Getty Images

Premier League giants Liverpool are ready to go in with a ‘concrete’ offer for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, as they bid to replace Luis Diaz.

The Premier League champions have been widely praised for the business they have done so far in the summer transfer window.

Florian Wirtz has been brought in for a club-record fee, while the likes of Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have added to the level of the squad.

However, Liverpool are far from finished, with less than a month to go in the transfer window, as they are looking to bring in another attacker and a centre-back.

Luis Diaz has left for Bayern Munich, while Darwin Nunez is expected to be sold to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, with an agreement having been reached.

Liverpool still are chasing Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak, but he is not the only big-name forward on their list.

PSG’s Barcola is a player Liverpool are keen on, with the Reds also interested earlier this summer amid suggestions the winger did not want to leave Paris.

Club Years Lyon 2020-2023 Paris Saint-Germain 2023- Bradley Barcola’s career history

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool are set to go with an offer for the France international, and the offer will not be under €100m.

PSG do not need to sell the 22-year-old, but they could be letting him go if he wants to leave and the offer exceeds the €100m mark.

It has been suggested that the Reds are now ‘determined’ to send a bid in for Barcola following their recent interest in the PSG man.

Barcola will need to fight for game time with superstars like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue at PSG and it remains to be seen if he is willing to leave the French giants for guaranteed game time at the Reds.

All eyes will be on Liverpool to see if and when they go in with their bid for the 22-year-old.