Liverpool have conducted ‘a survey’ into a top teenage Italian centre-back on Tottenham Hotspur‘s radar, but have ‘not yet explored in depth’ a move to bring him to Anfield.

The Premier League champions are showing no signs of slowing down in their bid to make signings from a position of strength this summer and centre-back is an area they want to address.

Jarell Quansah has been sold to Bayer Leverkusen, while Joe Gomez picked up an injury on the Reds’ pre-season tour.

Ibrahima Konate will not sign a new contract and amidst that, Liverpool have had bids rejected by Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi.

Now they are looking at a teenage defender in Italy that Tottenham have shown interest in, in the shape of Parma’s Giovanni Leoni.

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Liverpool have conducted ‘a survey’ into signing Leoni, but have ‘not yet explored in depth’ a possible swoop to take him away from Parma.

A number of top sides have been looking at the teenager, who has been tipped as having the potential to be top class, by a former Italy star.

Club Years Padova 2023-2024 Sampdoria (loan) 2024 Sampdoria 2024 Parma 2024- Giovanni Leoni’s career history

The Italy Under-19 international joined Parma last summer from Sampdoria and impressed with his 17 league appearances.

His contract does not expire until the summer of 2029 and Parma are not willing to let their prized asset go on a cut-price deal, as they recently rejected an offer from an unnamed Premier League club.

With time left in the transfer window, Parma are likely to be tested again for Leoni, who does not turn 19 years old until December.

The promising defender, who came through the youth set-up at Padova, has been capped by Italy through to Under-19 level.