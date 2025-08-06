Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the situation of Metz star Idrissa Gueye as West Ham United prepare to lodge a bid for him.

Graham Potter’s Hammers so far have had a quiet window and as the transfer deadline creeps closer, they are in a rush to add new faces to help.

They have several possible options as they look for a goalkeeper and have just bid for Werder Bremen’s Martin Zetterer.

Sorting out the attacking department is also something West Ham want to do, despite landing Callum Wilson.

Potter’s side are showing interest in acquiring the services of Liverpool winger Ben Doak and battling fellow Premier League rivals Wolves for his signature.

West Ham are also looking at Metz’s young Senegalese forward Gueye and they have entered negotiations with the French outfit regarding his signature.

But they are not the only side from the Premier League interested in Gueye’s talents, as he is gathering attention from Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United.

The Red Devils in recent seasons have shown they are keen to acquire young and talented players and Gueye fits the bill.

West Ham want to steal a march on their rivals, as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they are preparing a bid, but Manchester United are closely monitoring the situation.

Metz are aware that with heavy interest from the Premier League, they will not be able to keep the 18-year-old at the club and they have set a €15m price tag.

It has been suggested that the talks between West Ham and Metz are progressing well and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers will meet Metz’s demands.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also in the background.

West Ham are likely to be more concerned about Manchester United though, with the Red Devils having shown they are well capable of making a late entry into transfer chasing and coming out on top.