Stu Forster/Getty Images

MLS outfit Columbus Crew have rejected Middlesbrough’s bid for United States winger Max Arfsten as they do not want to sell the player this summer.

Middlesbrough are continuing their efforts in the transfer market, but failed to get into the chase for Chuba Akpom, despite trying.

Another attacker they are keen on is Arfsten.

The 24-year-old has been amongst the goals for the MLS outfit this season, scoring six times and setting up three more for his team-mates.

His performances have caught the eye of scouts from Middlesbrough, who have sent favourable reports back to England.

Boro have already made their interest in the player official by tabling a bid in the region of £2.25m for him.

However, according to American journalist Tom Bogert, Columbus Crew have shown no hesitation in rejecting that bid from the Championship club.

They have taken a clear stance that they are not going to sell Arfsten this summer.

Columbus Crew are in the middle of their domestic MLS season and letting Arfsten leave now is not something they want to contemplate.

Arrival Signed from Abdoulaye Kante Troyes Alfie Jones Hull City Callum Brittain Blackburn Rovers Middlesbrough’s signings so far

He has the ability to perform multiple roles on the pitch and has been used as both a winger and an attacking midfielder this season.

Arfsten can also operate as a wing-back and Boro boss Rob Edwards could make good use of his versatility at the Riverside.

It now remains to be seen whether Middlesbrough return with a new and improved offer for the United States international to further push Columbus Crew.

Middlesbrough continue to look at options and scouted GAIS midfielder William Milovanovic in June, but a deal for him has not been brokered.

Boro have so far added Abdoulaye Kante, Alfie Jones and Callum Brittain.