Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton are holding ‘no formal negotiations’ for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, despite claims to the contrary, according to journalist Alan Myers.

David Moyes is looking to rejig the squad by introducing fresh faces and improving the forward line is high on his agenda, ahead of moving into the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Early in the window, he brought in Villarreal’s highly rated centre forward Thierno Barry and made Carlos Alcaraz’s loan permanent.

The Toffees are looking for a winger, as after the departures of Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom upon the expiry of their loan spells, they are left short in that department.

Moyes has his eyes set on Manchester City’s Grealish, who has been a bit part player for the Sky Blues in their previous two campaigns.

Grealish has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City and though he is expected to leave, he wants to be certain about his next destination.

Everton want to take Grealish to Merseyside on loan in an arrangement that could suit the Toffees.

Club Years Aston Villa 2013-2021 Notts County (loan) 2013-2014 Manchester City 2021- Jack Grealish’s career history

It was suggested that Everton are now in talks with Manchester City regarding a potential transfer, but there is no truth in that claim.

Everton remain interested in signing the 29-year-old winger, but they have to wait for the Sky Blues to make a decision on his future.

Grealish made a move to the Etihad Stadium from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021 as Manchester City forked out £100m for him.

Everton also have other winger targets and have been actively bidding for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, with their latest proposal rejected by Saints.

Dibling is now training alone at Southampton rather than with the first team, but has not been banished by the club.