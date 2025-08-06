Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United have made ‘no formal offer’ for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, who is on Crystal Palace‘s radar, despite suggestions they have lodged a £26m bid.

Eddie Howe’s side are battling to make sure they can bolster priority positions before the transfer window closes.

They are engaged in a battle with Manchester United for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and it is far from clear it is one they will win.

Signing another centre-back is also on the agenda, having missed out on Marc Guehi last summer and seen Lloyd Kelly depart on a permanent basis earlier this summer.

AC Milan’s Thiaw is very much on Newcastle’s radar, even though Crystal Palace were flagged as a side to watch in the chase for him just last month.

It has been suggested in Italy that Newcastle have now sent a £26m bid for Thiaw, which is due to be rejected.

However, according to journalist Craig Hope, that is wide of the mark as ‘no formal offer’ has been made for the defender, despite him being ‘admired’ by the Magpies.

Centre-back Age Sven Botman 25 Fabian Schar 33 Dan Burn 33 Jamaal Lascelles 31 Emil Krafth 31 Newcastle United’s centre-back options

The Rossoneri have been looking to offload Thiaw during this summer’s transfer window.

He does not though want to leave the San Siro and has been working hard to convince AC Milan to keep hold of him.

Newcastle’s interest in the centre-back is long-standing and they held talks about potentially taking him to St James’ Park last summer.

If Newcastle drag their feet on a move, then Crystal Palace could step in, with the Eagles hunting centre-backs and potentially looking at losing Guehi.

Thiaw joined AC Milan from Schalke in the summer of 2022, but at the time the Rossoneri were chasing him, he also had interest from Everton and West Ham United.

Only time will tell whether Thiaw eventually makes a move to the Premier League this summer, but regardless of that, Newcastle are expected to sign a centre-back before the window closes.