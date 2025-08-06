Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United have been boosted in their battle with Crystal Palace for Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

Daniel Farke’s side, so far, have steadily brought in players as they look to break the recent trend of promoted Premier League teams getting relegated.

Anton Stach, Jaka Bijol, Lucas Perri and Sean Longstaff commanded big money already, but they are looking for more options.

Farke wants to bring in a new attacking midfielder and Leicester City’s El Khannouss is at the top of Leeds’ list.

Leeds had a meeting with the Moroccan international’s camp late last month to communicate that they are willing to activate his release clause, something which indicates all that is needed is buy-in from the player.

Crystal Palace are also interested in El Khannouss though and could still make a move for him.

And joining the Eagles would give the Morocco international the chance to play in Europe next season, which Leeds cannot offer.

In a boost for the Whites though, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, playing in Europe ‘is not a decisive factor’ in the Leicester man’s decision.

It has also been suggested that the Elland Road outfit have scheduled another meeting in the upcoming days with the player.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Crystal Palace, who will be in the Conference League as things stand, could also make a move next week for the Foxes’ star man.

However, Palace’s move will depend on departures, and they are also targeting Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini.

El Khannouss joined Leicester last season from Genk on a £21m deal and his release clause is £24.5m, which Leeds are happy to trigger.

The Leicester attacking midfielder showed glimpses of his quality despite the Foxes’ relegation, and it remains to be seen if Leeds or Crystal Palace will be able to sign him.

El Khannouss does not want to stay with Leicester in the Championship.