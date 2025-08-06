Molly Darlington/Getty Images

John Textor has admitted that buying a club such as Sheffield Wednesday is something that interests him and he is monitoring the situation at the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a summer to forget so far, with financial issues biting, key players leaving or being sold, and Danny Rohl departing as manager.

They are red hot favourites to be relegated from the Championship this season and fans are looking around for a saviour.

Textor, who previously invested in Crystal Palace and owns French giants Lyon, is a possible white knight.

He admits that he has long admired Sheffield Wednesday as the kind of traditional club who should be up at the very top of English football and bemoaned the fact they are not.

Textor has not held any talks over buying the Owls, but is keeping a close eye on what is happening at Hillsborough.

He told journalist Alan Myers: “I have always been a fan of the most traditional English clubs… My great grandfather was English, and I have long understood the importance of Sheffield Wednesday in the history of football.

Club Country Lyon France Botafogo Brazil RWDM Brussels Belgium John Textor’s clubs

“I often cite the club as an example of what’s wrong with football today, the lack of parity, because of the influence of money, and I wish there was a system where the Sheffield Wednesdays of the world could be champions again.

“Whenever I talk about how I think the system should be better, I often use Sheffield Wednesday as the example of the big traditional club that deserves to be champions or at least have the opportunity to be.

“It’s true that I am looking for a traditional English club to buy, or with which I can partner… I just have not spoken with anybody at Sheffield Wednesday yet, and I am monitoring the situation, hoping to better understand it.”

There have been suggestions that Sheffield Wednesday’s current owner Dejphon Chansiri is pricing the Owls too high for a takeover to realistically happen.

He could though change his mind, especially if Sheffield Wednesday start the new campaign badly and are mired at the bottom of the Championship, any prospective owner could argue they are effectively buying a League One club.

If Textor were to buy Sheffield Wednesday, they would join his network of Brazilian side Botafogo, Belgian outfit RWDM Brussels and French side Lyon, opening up the possibility that players could move to the Owls from those sides.

Sheffield Wednesday open their Championship campaign by heading to Leicester City next Monday.