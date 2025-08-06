Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers ‘have already spoken to’ Real Betis defender Nobel Mendy and have made him one of their ‘priorities’ before the transfer window closes.

The Gers, following a slow start to their window, shifted to top gear to do transfer business in the ongoing window.

Experienced defenders in the shape of Leon Balogun and Robin Propper have left, but they have brought in Nasser Djiga and Emmanuel Fernandez to strengthen their backline.

Ridvan Yilmaz could leave, amid Besiktas trying to sign him, while Rangers paid a Go Ahead Eagles club-record for Oliver Antman.

Russell Martin’s men have performed so far in the Champions League qualifiers, as they beat Viktoria Plzen 3-0 on Tuesday night in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

The Gers have the ambition to compete against their arch rivals, Celtic, under their new boss, Martin, and are showing they are not afraid to spend money.

Rangers are looking to strengthen their backline further, as Betis defender Mendy, who is in demand this summer, is the latest name on their transfer wish list, according to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque.

They ‘have already spoken to’ Mendy in order to sell the project and tell him the role he would have in Martin’s new-look team.

Club Country Rayo Vallecano Spain Club Brugge Belgium PSV Eindhoven Holland Rangers Scotland Nobel Mendy’s suitors

He has now become one of their ‘priorities’ before the transfer window slams shut at the start of September.

Now, Rangers will need to convince the La Liga club with an offer for Mendy, who has no shortage of suitors.

Rayo Vallecano made an offer worth €2m for 50 per cent of the player and the Gers must bid higher to beat the competition.

Belgian outfit Club Brugge and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven have also shown interest in the 20-year-old central defender.

PSV were prepared to pay €4m, but could not complete the deal due to issues with the Eredivisie’s criteria for foreign players.

Betis want a fee close to €4m ideally in order to let the Senegalese, who is expected to leave the club this summer, depart and it remains to be seen if Rangers will make a concrete move for Mendy.