Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scottish giants Rangers have now joined the race to secure the signature of Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein, who is also wanted by Sevilla, this summer.

The Gers began their Scottish Premiership campaign with a draw against Motherwell at the weekend, but on Tuesday they picked up a 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers.

Rangers have brought in a host of players predominantly from south of the border to help their new manager, Russell Martin, to play the style of football they want.

Martin wants to bring in a goalkeeper to provide competition to 32-year-old Jack Butland, who has started all four games so far this season.

Rangers were keen to take Carl Rushworth on loan from Brighton, but the Seagulls blocked the move.

Rushworth was then given permission to speak to Coventry City and it was a move he ultimately made, with Rangers missing out.

Now, according to German journalist Dominik Schneider, Rangers ‘have joined the race’ to sign Arsenal’s Hein in the ongoing window.

The 23-year-old joined Arsenal from Estonian side Nomme United in 2018 and he rose through the ranks of the Gunners academy system.

Club Years Nomme United 2018 Arsenal 2018- Reading (loan) 2022 Real Valladolid (loan) 2024-2025 Karl Hein’s career history

Last season, the goalkeeper joined Real Valladolid on a season-long loan and featured 31 times for them but despite his efforts, failed to keep them up.

However, his performances have not gone unnoticed, as several clubs are showing interest in him and early in the window he has been linked with Championship outfits Portsmouth and Queens Park Rangers.

Rangers will be facing competition from La Liga giants Sevilla to land Hein, who has entered the final year of his contract with Arsenal.

Sevilla want a new goalkeeper and feel the Estonian fits the bill.

The Gunners have brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea this summer and it has been suggested that they want to cash in on Hein.

It is unclear how much Arsenal want for the Estonian goalkeeper and all eyes will be on Hein to see whether he will be the latest addition to Martin’s squad.