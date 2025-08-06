Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Evann Guessand is in the process of flying to England to complete his move to Aston Villa and has been snapped preparing to board the plane.

There has been big speculation over Guessand’s future at Nice this summer, amid interest from a host of sides.

Crystal Palace and Wolves have both been keen to bring him to England, while there has been interest from Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Saudi Pro League side Neom offered him a lucrative contract to move to the Kingdom, but he picked Aston Villa after they pushed themselves to the front of the queue.

Now Guessand has been photographed (via Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri) getting ready to get on board a private jet to fly to England.

Once he arrives in England then Aston Villa can put the attacker through his medical checks.

If Guessand comes through without an issue then he can put pen to paper to the five-year contract which his camp have agreed with Aston Villa.

Player From Fee Amadou Onana Everton £50m Ian Maatsen Chelsea £37.5m Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen £34.2m Emiliano Buendia Norwich City £33m Pau Torres Villarreal £31.5m Aston Villa's top 5 record transfers

Aston Villa will have to make do without Guessand for the busy festive period as he will be heading to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Guessand’s Ivory Coast are likely to be amongst the favourites to win the continental tournament.

Aston Villa have been largely quiet in the window so far, but their dealings are expected to pick up pace as the deadline approaches.

Winger Leon Bailey could be a possible departure, with Turkish side Besiktas having made enquiries about his situation.

There also continues to be transfer speculation around the future of attacker Ollie Watkins.