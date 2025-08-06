Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

In joining Aston Villa over a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia, Evann Guessand has ‘prioritised his sporting future’, it has been suggested in France.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have had a quiet transfer window so far, but that is expected to change as the deadline approaches.

The Premier League side have made a decisive move for Nice attacker Guessand, who until recently the club’s coach was vocal about wanting to keep.

Franck Haise said: ““I would like [Guessand to stay]. Really, because I like him a lot.”

Nice though have agreed to sell Guessand to Aston Villa and the attacker is to sign a five-year contract with the Villa Park outfit.

He also had an offer on the table from Saudi Pro League side Neom, which would have seen him earn €8.6m a season.

Guessand has rejected it and in so doing, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, ‘prioritised his sporting future’.

Game Date Mozambique 24/12 Cameroon 28/12 Gabon 31/12 Guessand’s Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations

He is due in England today to undergo his medical with Aston Villa ahead of then putting pen to paper to a contract.

Guessand had also drawn interest from a host of other sides, including Crystal Palace and Wolves; Wolves lodged a bid earlier this summer.

Jose Mourinho also showed interest in wanting Guessand at Fenerbahce and spoke to him.

While Guessand may have put England over Saudi Arabia for the sporting project, many have been tempted from Ligue 1 to the club he snubbed.

Neom have already raided French football this summer, beating Sunderland to the signature of goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, from Guessand’s Nice, while Alexandre Lacazette has joined.

Promising defender Nathan Zeze has also been signed, from Nantes, and Saimon Bouabre has joined from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

While Aston Villa have kept Guessand out of Neom’s clutches, they will have to deal with losing the Ivory Coast international later this year when the Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Morocco.