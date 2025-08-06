Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Sunderland ‘have shown interest’ in Fiorentina defender Pietro Comuzzo, who is being monitored by several Premier League sides.

The Black Cats have been active in the market this summer if their bid to survive in the Premier League, but they have yet to bring in a centre-back, which has been on their agenda for a long time.

A host of defenders have been linked with a move to Sunderland this summer, but the Black Cats seemed to have identified their priority in the shape of Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi.

Bologna are determined to keep hold of Lucumi, even wanting him to sign a new deal, though there is expected to be a meeting with his agent to discuss the situation.

On the other hand, young Fiorentina centre-back Comuzzo is someone very highly rated in Italy and he has admirers in the Premier League with Manchester United being one of his long-time suitors.

Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim wants to beef up his defensive options, but Fiorentina do not want to sell Comuzzo in the ongoing window.

However, it has been suggested that an offer in the north of €40m could make them change their mind on the 20-year-old centre-back.

Level Years Italy U17s 2022 Italy U18s 2023 Italy U20s 2023- Pietro Comuzzo at international level

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Sunderland, along with Manchester United and Bournemouth ‘have shown interest’ in the defender.

Interest could go beyond the trio though as unnamed Premier League sides are monitoring the situation with the Fiorentina man.

He was part of the Fiorentina squad that travelled to England for their pre-season camp and featured against Leicester City last week.

They are set to face Nottingham Forest, who were linked with Comuzzo early in the transfer window, today.

Pre-season games will give his Premier League admirers an opportunity to observe him closely before they make a decision on him, while they could also speak to Fiorentina officials face to face.