‘Today is the decisive day’ in Al-Hilal’s push to land Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, with new talks scheduled.

Liverpool see the Uruguayan as surplus to requirements and have put him up for sale this summer.

Italian champions Napoli worked hard on a deal to take Nunez to Serie A, but were not willing to meet Liverpool’s terms.

With clubs in Europe not willing to meet Liverpool’s valuation, the Reds now have an option in Saudi Arabia in the shape of Al-Hilal.

Liverpool have authorised Nunez to hold direct talks with the Saudi Pro League side to see if he can agree terms.

Al-Hilal are making progress on that front and, according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, ‘today is the decisive day’ as new talks take place.

The Saudi side’s coach, Simone Inzaghi, is pushing for the Nunez deal to happen and the striker’s agents are speaking to the intermediary putting the move together.

Attacker Age Cody Gakpo 26 Mohamed Salah 33 Federico Chiesa 27 Ben Doak 19 Hugo Ekitike 23 Darwin Nunez 26 Liverpool’s attackers

Nunez has fallen out of favour at Anfield and faces a season of limited game time if he remains at the club.

That has come despite Arne Slot spending extra time on the training pitch with Nunez last season.

And some of the striker’s play, even last term, earned praise.

Following a win in the Premier League over Southampton, ex-Liverpool striker Neil Mellor saluted Nunez’s ‘top quality centre-forward play’.

Liverpool though have splashed the cash on Hugo Ekitike this summer, arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt, and they continue to chase Alexander Isak in what would likely be a club-record deal if it happens.

As such, Nunez is likely to know his days at Anfield are numbered, with Saudi Arabia now a real option for him.