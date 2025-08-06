Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Championship outfit Portsmouth have agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to take attacker Yang Min-hyeok on loan for the season.

Tottenham’s move to sign the South Korean from Gangwon FC was agreed last summer, but it was only made official in January and he headed to England.

However, Yang was immediately loaned out to Queens Park Rangers for the second half of the season and finished with three goal contributions in 14 appearances at Loftus Road.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho was left impressed with what he saw and now wants to have him in his ranks to strengthen his attack ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Pompey have been trying to broker a deal with Tottenham and now their attempts have borne fruit.

A loan deal for Yang has been agreed with the Premier League giants and the teenager is now set to complete the move to Portsmouth within the next 24 hours, according to journalist Chris Wise.

Though predominantly a winger, Yang can operate down the middle as well and was used as a central forward last term by QPR.

Club Years Gangwon FC 2024 Tottenham Hotspur 2025- QPR (loan) 2025 Yang Min-hyeok’s career history

Portsmouth are still very much in the market to do business and they will have taken note of Isaac Hayden leaving Newcastle United.

Hayden was on loan at Portsmouth last season and is sure to have a host of clubs keen to sign him now that he is a free agent.

Tottenham have already loaned out Ashley Phillips to a Championship side in the shape of Stoke City, with the defender declaring unfinished business when he arrived.

He has been joined at Stoke by another Spurs youngster in the shape of Jamie Donley, who is also on loan with the Potters.